WWE News Round-Up - 23rd October, 2018: 2 Top Superstars Miss Key Shows; Plans For Scrapped Storyline Revealed

This week's WWE RAW was dominated by the shock announcement by Roman Reigns, who told the WWE Universe that he has been diagnosed with leukemia, and relinquished the Universal title. The Big Dog received support and well wishes from all corners of the world as well as his peers in the WWE locker room.

The night also saw the heel turn of Dean Ambrose, who attacked his Sheild partner, Seth Rollins, after the duo had won the RAW tag team titles.

In today's WWE news round-up, we look at two top Superstars who missed live events over the weekend, important matches on this week's SmackDown, as well as a huge match announced for the Evolution PPV.

#1 SmackDown 1000 rematch

The Usos will face Styles and Bryan again this week

Tuesday night's SmackDown Live show will see quite a few exciting matches. WWE announced that the team of Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will once again face The Usos on the 1001th episode of the blue brand.

In last week's 1000th episode of SmackDown Live, The Usos defeated Styles and Bryan in a tag team match, after Styles and Bryan inadvertently hit each other, which gave us a hint of a future rivalry and feud between the two. This week, the two will tag team once again to take on the former SmackDown tag team champions.

Another interesting match on SmackDown Live this week is Aiden English taking on Rusev. The two have been at loggerheads for the past few weeks and it doesn't look like it will end anytime soon.

New WWE signing Rey Mysterio will also make an appearance on The Miz's MizTV segment.

SmackDown Live's General Manager, Paige, also announced that Mandy Rose will face off against Naomi in a singles match on SmackDown Live, ahead of the all-women's Evolution PPV, this Sunday. The two will feature in the Women's Battle Royal this Sunday.

