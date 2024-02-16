WWE News Roundup: 5-time Champion confirms top name's departure from the company in a heartfelt message, Kevin Owens got upset, Sami Zayn spotted 

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Adam Pearce.

The road to WrestleMania is heating up, but one person who is having a hard time is Sami Zayn. The former IC Champion has been on a losing streak and has grown increasingly disappointed in himself over the past few weeks. The Underdog from the Underground was recently spotted with an AEW star. Let's take a look at some other interesting topics:

1) Sami Zayn spotted with an AEW star

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was recently seen spending time with female AEW personality Renee Paquette. Despite being from different cities, both Renee and Sami Zayn are Canadians who have known each other for quite some time. Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, was previously associated with WWE, where Zayn still works. Here is what Renee had to say:

“2 Canadians with a convertible when the weather is above 40 degrees (8c)."

Paquette is the wife of AEW star Jon Moxley and is currently a backstage interviewer in AEW. Sami Zayn on the other hand has had a dismal 2024 so far after reaching the peak of his career and main-eventing WrestleMania in 2023.

2) Kevin Owens got legitimately upset

Josh Bredl said on Developmentally Speaking that he upset a lot of people in WWE including Kevin Owens. He stated that he doesn't think highly of Owens and called him 'mid'. Bredl was the winner of Tough Enough and was signed to a developmental contract with WWE.

"Boom, it trended, went viral. Kevin Owens, all these weirdos that literally are [superstars]. Even Kevin Owens, a superstar but mid. I don't know, some people might like him but he's not on like the Michael Jordan poster. He's like a guy in the mud, like the average blue collar guy (…) He's p****d,'' said Bredl

Bredl, previously known as Bronson Matthews, gained fame by winning the Tough Enough reality show in 2015. A year later, he sparked controversy on social media by calling a faction by the name of The Social Outcasts "The Social Jobbers." The group included Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Heath Slater at that time.

3) Adam Pearce sends a heartfelt message confirming Jennifer Pepperman's WWE exit

A significant figure has departed from WWE after more than six years with the company. RAW General Manager and former 5-time NWA World Champion Adam Pearce also shared an emotional message on social media in response to the departure.

"Shout out to @JenPepperman. I have always appreciated your creativity, passion, and the countless time you’ve given to help me and others backstage over the years. I’ll miss your energy, but I know you’ll be great wherever you may roam. My gratitude forever!!!"

Jennifer Pepperman, formerly a Senior Writer and Producer for WWE, had been with the promotion since April 2017. Before her tenure at the company, she worked as a Producer and Director for several soap operas. As per PWInsider, Pepperman was not released from her contract; it was her own decision to part ways with the company.

