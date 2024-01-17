Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable over the last two years, with many notable names falling before her. While many are unsure about who can stop Mami, the Women's World Champion seems to have an opponent in mind for WrestleMania 40, and the build-up for the same started on RAW last night.

In other news, the latest betting odds have indicated who might win this year's Men's and Women's Royal Rumble. We will check it out and more in today's News Roundup. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. WWE RAW results

Another edition of Monday Night RAW took place this week with top stars from the red brand in action despite extreme weather conditions in Arkansas. The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal.

Here are the complete results from the show:

DIY def. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Ludwig Kaiser def. Xavier Woods via DQ

Akira Tozawa def. Ivar

Judgment Day def. The Miz & R-Truth

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Natalya & Tegan Nox

Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

#2. Bayley heavy favorite to win WWE Royal Rumble 2024

While Bayley may be having a tough time on SmackDown lately, the Role Model is the current favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match next Saturday, as per betting odds. Jade Cargill is the next superstar favored to win the match, followed by Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks.

Expand Tweet

In the Men's Royal Rumble, CM Punk is the current favorite. The Voice of the Voiceless will face heavy competition from Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther.

#3. Sasha Banks posts a picture with Dana Brooke

Sasha Banks was present at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, where former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke made her debut as "Ash by Elegance." Banks later took to social media to post a picture with Dana.

Expand Tweet

Besides Sasha Banks, Bayley was also present at the event to support her friend Trinity. The former Naomi is expected to return to WWE soon.

#4. Rhea Ripley teased a match with Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch finally came face-to-face on last night's RAW after months of subtle teases. The Man stated her intention to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, after which Mami made it clear that she also wants the same. The segment ended with Ripley saying, "I'll see you at WrestleMania."

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have had one singles match against each other. The duo last met in 2019 on NXT, where the match ended in No Contest.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here