WWE News Roundup: Details on Megastar's unexpected recent return to the company, Top stars 'sacrificed' because of 38-year-old? CM Punk's tribute

The Rock returned to SmackDown recently after a gap of four years. He had a segment with Austin Theory which has garnered more than 150 Million views on social media. His recent return has sparked rumors about a potential in-ring return soon as well. Apart from that, we will also take a look at CM Punk's heartwarming tribute to former WWE Champion.

#3. Top stars being sacrificed because of Roman Reigns?

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on a hot streak since winning the Universal Championship. He has defeated major names like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre during his reign. However, Vince Russo was unhappy with LA Knight losing to Reigns at Crown Jewel and feels that top names are being sacrificed by the company.

"The system is very flawed because, bro, they're sacrificing... Reigns is going over all these guys to build him up for freaking Cody. And, bro, I am telling you nobody outside of the WWE Universe gives a sh*t about Cody Rhodes, bro. So, you're sacrificing all this talent to get there," he said.

In August 2020, Reigns secured the Universal Championship and subsequently merged it with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Throughout the last three years, the head of The Bloodline has triumphed over various contenders, including Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Edge, John Cena, and Jey Uso. His most recent successful title defense occurred earlier this month where The Tribal Chief defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

#2. The Rock gives details on his return to WWE

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock discussed his comeback to WWE. He disclosed that he personally reached out to Nick Khan, informing him of his decision to make an appearance on SmackDown.

I was there for College GameDay and I found out the night before that WWE SmackDown was gonna be in Denver, which is right up the road. So, I call my buddies at WWE, Nick Khan, and I said, 'Hey man, I heard SmackDown here. Can you confirm that?' He said that it is. I said, 'Good, well, The Rock is coming to SmackDown!' And I went out there and it was really an incredible thing," he said.

Before his SmackDown appearance, The Rock shared on The Pat McAfee Show that he was initially slated to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but those plans were ultimately discarded. Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull hinted at the possibility of a showdown with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 next year.

#1. CM Punk's heartwarming tribute to Eddie Guerrero

Before this week's RAW episode, CM Punk took to social media to honour the legend Eddie Guerrero. Punk posted a picture of the Hall of Famer accompanied by a heart emoji on his Instagram story. Guerrero had passed away on 13th November 2005.

Punk has been leaving a trail of hints on his social media accounts teasing a possible return to the company. He was released by AEW in September after having a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In Pay-Per-view in London. Fans are expecting to see The Best in the World at Survivor Series this year as it will be happening in his hometown Chicago.

