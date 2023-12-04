WWE News Roundup: Fan jumps the rail to attack major name, Popular star sends a flirty message to Rhea Ripley, Veteran on Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover topics about Roman Reigns and Rhea Ripley, among other names.

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE for over three years. While his booking has cemented him as one of the greatest of all time, many have questioned the decision as it has hampered other stars. A veteran recently shared his thoughts on the Tribal Chief's current run.

In other news, Rhea Ripley was the recipient of a flirty message from a colleague. Let's find out more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE Veteran commented on Roman Reigns' historic run

Roman Reigns' ongoing title run has drawn a mixed response from fans and critics as many feel that the reign has overstayed its welcome and that Cody Rhodes should have dethroned the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

However, Kevin Sullivan pointed out that there are too many titles in the industry today, and frequent title changes could diminish a championship's significance. The veteran also explained why he was glad that Roman Reigns retained the title at WrestleMania 39.

“And that’s why I was so glad that [Roman Reigns] won [at] WrestleMania. Because when Cody [Rhodes] does beat him, you know that he is going to get a huge pop. When Cody wins the belt, … he won’t get that heat he would’ve got after the Sami Zayn [loss] in Montreal. If [Cody] had won after Sami had torn that place down, I think there would’ve been some backlash on him.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes look on course to clash again at WrestleMania 40 next year. The duo had a staredown on SmackDown a few months back, seemingly starting the build for the highly-anticipated rematch.

#2. Cathy Kelley sends a flirty message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world today. Other than being a dominant force in the women's division, Mami's onscreen relationship with Dominik Mysterio has also been a major talking point in the wrestling world.

However, that hasn't stopped Rhea Ripley from making advances towards others. Her backstage kayfabe relationship with Samantha Irvin and Cathy Kelley is also well known. The latter recently sent a thirsty message to her 'ex.'

Expand Tweet

#3. A fan jumped the rail to attack Grayson Waller at a recent WWE live event

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Newark, Delaware on Sunday, December 3 for a holiday tour live event. The show featured top stars from the blue brand in action, including rising stars Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

While the heel duo were able to come out on top in their match against Odyssey Jones and Cameron Grimes, they were involved in a major incident after the match as a fan jumped the barricade to attack Grayson Waller after the latter insulted him.

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, the person was quickly dragged away from the scene by WWE security and the Australian Icon did not have to deal with any problem.

You can check out the complete WWE Holiday Tour live event results by clicking here.