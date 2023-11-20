WWE News Roundup: Female star ordered to leave, Current AEW champion trains with Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega takes a shot at Rhea Ripley

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Jade Cargill joined the sports entertainment juggernaut with a lot of hype behind her. However, the former AEW TBS Champion is yet to make her in-ring debut. Cargill was recently seen training with a former colleague from Tony Khan's promotion.

In the other news, Rhea Ripley was involved in an online war of words with Zelina Vega. The duo took multiple shots at each other that got a bit personal towards the end. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. Female star ejected from ringside at WWE Sunday Stunner

WWE hosted two house shows on Sunday, November 19, with the SmackDown roster stopping over Jonesboro for an action-packed evening. The show featured top stars from the blue brand in action, including Karrion Kross.

However, the Doomwalker was unable to come out on top against Ridge Holland. During the match, Scarlett Bordeaux, who accompanied Kross to his match, was ordered to leave the ringside by the referee after she tried to interfere in the match.

Expand Tweet

You can check out the complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results by clicking here.

#2. Jade Cargill was spotted training with current AEW champion

While Jade Cargill may not be a part of All Elite Wrestling anymore, the star still shares a close relationship with many of her former colleagues. The former TBS Champion was recently training with Ricky Starks and posted a picture of the AEW Tag Team Champion on social media.

Expand Tweet

Starks and Cargill are very close friends in real life. Despite being a part of the rival promotion, Ricky even congratulated the female star for signing with WWE.

#3. Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley trade insults

Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley have been at odds for a long time. The LWO member recently had an online war of words with Mami. However, things took a slight personal turn after Zelina took a shot at the Women's World Championship's relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Vega suggested that Rhea called her a "d*ckhead" because Dirty Dom has been coming up short in their personal life and added that she feels bad for Mami.

Expand Tweet

Rhea recently trolled LWO after the group's implosion on SmackDown. The Eradicator changed her profile and cover picture on social media to a crying photo of Zelina.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.