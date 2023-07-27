WWE News Roundup: Former World Champion says he will never wrestle again, Veteran thanks Kevin Owens for being honest, Randy Orton breaks silence

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names, including former WWE Champion Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Shawn Michaels has done a tremendous job after taking over as the head booker of NXT. However, the HeartBreak Kid made it clear that he does not think about returning to the ring anymore. He officially retired after losing to The Undertaker at WWE's WrestleMania 26. Although, he did have one more match after that.

3) WWE legend Shawn Michaels confirms he will not return to the ring

In a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked if he would return to the ring for one more match given the right circumstances. The legendary superstar stated that he does not think about returning anymore, and his focus is on helping young talent in in the developmental brand.

''No, I absolutely don’t think about that at all anymore. I’m so enamored and enjoy helping these young men and women come through NXT. I’ve had my time in the sun. I absolutely enjoyed every bit of it, but I so thoroughly enjoy being able to help them and allow them to have the same opportunities that I had.'' said Michaels

On November 2nd, 2018, The Showstopper emerged from retirement to participate in a single match at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view held in Saudi Arabia. He joined forces with his DX compatriot Triple H, and together they triumphed over The Brothers of Destruction, which consisted of The Undertaker and Kane. According to reports, Shawn allegedly earned a sum of $3 million for his participation in this match.

2) Randy Orton breaks his silence on social media

The Viper Randy Orton has kept a low profile ever since he went out of action last year in May. The former WWE Champion had been suffering from serious back injuries and has been out owing to them. He has not been very active on social media either, but broke his silence to praise his wife, Kim Orton, after she posted a picture.

''It’s something I’ve been able to watch you do from afar, and I always just smile when I see you out there workin in the garden. I’m lucky to have a gardener for a wife'' said Orton

It's been more than a year since The Viper graced the wrestling ring alongside Matt Riddle for a tag title unification match against The Usos. Unfortunately, after the match, The Bloodline attacked the good guys, providing the kayfabe explanation for Orton's absence from WWE programming. In reality, Orton had to take time off for surgery to address his back injuries.

1) Vince Russo praises Kevin Owens

This week, RAW began with Judgment Day taking center stage and announcing the new NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio. As he took the mic, the crowd's rowdy boos drowned out his voice.

Later on, Sami and KO appeared and challenged the new champ to defend his title in a singles match later that evening. On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo thanked Owens for acknowledging that it was a similar opening to last week on RAW:

"I swear to God, I'm glad that Kevin Owens explained, 'yeah, bro, we had this exact open last week.' For a minute, 'I'm like, is this a rerun?' They did this exact same thing last week. I thank Kevin Owens for acknowledging that. Yeah bro, completely same opening as last week," said Russo.

The rivalry between Mysterio and Owens took an ugly turn later on the show as Priest and Ripley brutally attacked Kevin Owens backstage, leading to The Prizefighter suffering an injury. It remains to be seen what will happen to the tag team championships, as Owens is one of the tag team champions but is out with an injury.

