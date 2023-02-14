WWE News Roundup: Iconic superstar apparently set for a return ahead of WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes on his alleged backstage heat with top name

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, and Cody Rhodes.

Randy Orton has been out of action since last year after suffering a serious back injury. It was rumored that the former WWE Champion would not recover in time to be part of WrestleMania 39. However, that may not be the case. Apart from that, we will also take a look at what Sasha Banks is up to after leaving WWE.

#3. Randy Orton could be returning to WWE soon

The Viper Randy Orton may not be advertised for WrestleMania, but he may eventually be part of the show. Famous Wrestling Bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated on his Facebook story that Orton had contacted him to make a new pair of wrestling boots for his rumored return.

WrestleMania Hollywood is shaping up to be a mega event, and a top superstar like Randy Orton returning would add a lot of interest to the show. Original plans for Orton seemingly had him face his tag team partner Matt Riddle at WrestleMania. However, both men have been absent from RAW for months. With Orton allegedly ready for a return, the much-awaited match may take place in the near future.

#2. Cody Rhodes comments on his alleged heat with Triple H

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after almost six years. Rhodes was instrumental in the advent of AEW and was considered one of their top stars. There had been reports that before Rhodes left WWE in 2016, his equation with Triple H was not very good. Here's what Rhodes told Ariel Helwani about his alleged heat with The Game:

"We’ve yet to really hit a road bump. They’re gonna come. I keep using different sports analogies, but we’re gonna fumble the ball. We’re gonna have these moments. They’re gonna come but right now, it’s been a very good relationship."

Rhodes admitted that while there was no bad blood, there was some contention as Triple H's NXT went head-to-head with AEW. The former AEW TNT Champion said that he hopes that The Game respects his hustle and that there will be no issues between the two.

#1. Sasha Banks posts an emotional message ahead of her in-ring return

Former women's champion Sasha Banks left the Stamford-based company after an alleged disagreement with the company's creative direction for her.

After a lengthy sabbatical, she appeared on NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom in January, challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship. The match will take place at the Battle of the Valley this Saturday.

Banks, who now goes by the name Mercedes Moné recently posted an emotional message on her social media ahead of her major comeback to the ring. There has been speculation on what the future holds for her. While some reports suggest she will head to AEW, others suggest that Banks will eventually return to WWE.

