WWE News Roundup: Major name allegedly suffers injury at Royal Rumble, RAW star calls out The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes chooses Roman Reigns 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, among others.

WWE hosted the 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday. The event emanated from St. Petersburg, Florida, and was headlined by the 30-man battle royal. We will check out the results and surprise entrants in both men's and women's matches.

In other news, a RAW star has called out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 40. Let's find it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE Royal Rumble results and returns

Multiple returns took place at last night's Royal Rumble. The show featured CM Punk's first outing to the WWE ring in a decade.

Besides that, Andrade and Naomi also returned to the company, while Liv Morgan and Sami Zayn returned from injuries. Jade Cargill also made her in-ring debut, while Jordynne Grace competed for the Stamford-based promotion despite being signed to TNA.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns def. Randy Orton, AJ Styles & LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens via DQ to retain the United States Championship

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble

#2. CM Punk allegedly suffered an injury at WWE Royal Rumble

CM Punk returned to the WWE ring after a decade as he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at #27. The Second City Saint went on to survive until the very last but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Aside from the heartbreaking loss, Punk may also have suffered an injury during the match. The former AEW Champion landed awkwardly on his right elbow after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre and crawled to the corner, with multiple referees going over to speak to him.

There is still no word from WWE or the star on the matter, and it is possible that it was just a scare.

#3. Omos calls out The Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 40

Omos made his return to TV programming at Royal Rumble. The star was last seen at SummerSlam 2023 and has been working on the live circuit since then.

In an interview before the Royal Rumble, The Nigerian Giant revealed that he would love to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 40:

"If I could magically book a WrestleMania for me at Mania in Philadelphia, it would be The Undertaker!"

Omos entered the Royal Rumble at #21 and lasted a while before being eliminated by Bron Breakker.

#4. Cody Rhodes chooses Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 40 opponent

Cody Rhodes made history on Saturday, becoming the first person since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win the Royal Rumble back-to-back. The American Nightmare revealed in the post-show conference that he intends to finish the story and will go after Roman Reigns.

Rhodes came close to dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but was stopped in his tracks by Solo Sikoa. However, he looks more determined and focused than ever this time.

