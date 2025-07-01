WWE News Roundup: Major name is done with wrestling and will not return to in-ring action, Drew McIntyre praised, Update on Roman Reigns

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at updates about Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Drew McIntyre's recent booking was called out by a wrestling veteran, who believes that Gunther is also going through the same. On the other hand, there is a huge update on Roman Reigns' future that would delight the fans.

Also, a major name has confirmed that he is done with wrestling and will not be returning to in-ring competition. Let's check it all out, along with RAW results.

#4. WWE RAW results

The Night of Champions fallout edition of RAW was a big hit, as we witnessed some great matches and segments. CM Punk came face-to-face with Gunther during his attempt to get his hands on Seth Rollins, but The Visionary was attacked by LA Knight after he managed to escape from The Best in the World. We also heard from The Ring General, who had some tough words for Goldberg.

Rhea Ripley was offered a title shot by IYO SKY while Bayley and Lyra Valkyria continued to fight for a chance against Becky Lynch. The show also saw a huge title change as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to win the World Tag Team Championship.

We also found a replacement for Liv Morgan, as it was confirmed that Roxanne Perez will be replacing her as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Here are the complete results from the show:

The Judgment Day def. The New Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions

Rusev def. Sheamus

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria ended in a Double Pin

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed def. Penta & Sami Zayn

#3. WWE veteran says Gunther and Drew McIntyre are in the same spot

Drew McIntyre has been one of WWE's most reliable names in the last few years. However, The Scottish Warrior has come up short in most of his big matches, something that has not sat well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Russo added that Gunther is also in the same category, as both men are being booked to lose in top matches:

"Here’s the crazy part, bro. Look at these two guys. Any casual fan, you could have never watched the show, you’re gonna put these two guys and you gonna have Sami Zayn. And you’re gonna ask the question, ‘Okay which one of these guys don’t belong?’ But yet, he’s the guy they are protecting and these two guys that have money written all over them, nothing." [39:26 onwards]

Drew McIntyre has been away from WWE programming since last month. He lost to Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match on his last outing in the squared circle.

#2. Huge update on Roman Reigns' WWE future

Roman Reigns has been a part-timer in WWE over the last couple of years. With The OTC now getting a role in the Street Fighter movie, fans are even more worried about his in-ring future.

There is, however, a positive update regarding his future, as The Head of the Table is advertised for Survivor Series. He is also expected to return on the road to SummerSlam and is likely to compete at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. WWE legend rules out in-ring return

Kevin Nash recently posted a picture on social media, showing off his jacked physique, which sparked speculations of the WWE legend making his in-ring return. However, Nash shut down the talks, noting that he is done with wrestling:

"I'm thinking to myself, like, I just want to f**king write back, like, 'Don't f*****g worry. Like, you don't have to worry. I've already come to the conclusion of [wrestling career]. There's no reason for me to do f*****g anything I don't feel like doing." [From 8:38 to 9:00]

Kevin Nash retired from in-ring competition in 2018. He had a brief run with the global juggernaut in 2011, after which he wrestled on the Independent Circuit.

