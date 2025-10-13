WWE News Roundup: Major name officially announces retirement after losing recent match, John Cena surprises AJ Styles, Bayley makes a bold claim

Welcome back to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will discuss topics about AJ Styles and Bayley, among others.Also, in one of the biggest news stories of the day, a legendary name has confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition following a major loss. Let's check it all out without any further ado:#1. John Cena surprised AJ Styles at WWE Crown JewelJohn Cena clashed with AJ Styles for one final time at Crown Jewel, where the Cenation Leader came out on top. Before the match, Cena handed a note to the ring announcer, asking her to read it as Styles' introduction. The note paid homage to the Phenomenal One's legendary career, including a reference to his time in the Bullet Club.It was recently reported that AJ Styles had no prior knowledge of Cena's gesture and was genuinely surprised. The report added that the 17-time world champion is unlikely to get in trouble for referencing Bullet Club on WWE programming.#2. Bayley says she is 28-year-old star’s only friendThe relationship between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria has been confusing in the last few weeks. Amid the uncertainty, The Role Model recently claimed that she's Valkyria's only friend.Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have been frenemies for the last several weeks. With the Role Model going through a major character change, it's hard to predict what's next for the two.#3. WWE legend officially announces retirementPro wrestling veteran Bully Ray has confirmed the end of his in-ring career. The legend was in action at TNA Bound For Glory, where the Dudley Boys took on Matt and Jeff Hardy. After losing, Bully and D-Von handed over their boots to the Hardy Boyz, signaling retirement from in-ring competition.Bully Ray confirmed the same through a post on X after the event, noting that his wrestling career has ended.&quot;Thank YOU. The End.&quot; wrote Bully.Bully Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They competed for a last time together against one of their fiercest rivals, The Hardy Boyz.