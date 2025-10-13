  • home icon
  • WWE News Roundup: Major name officially announces retirement after losing recent match, John Cena surprises AJ Styles, Bayley makes a bold claim

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:52 GMT
Bayley and AJ Styles! (Images from WWE.com)
Welcome back to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will discuss topics about AJ Styles and Bayley, among others.

Also, in one of the biggest news stories of the day, a legendary name has confirmed his retirement from in-ring competition following a major loss. Let's check it all out without any further ado:

#1. John Cena surprised AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena clashed with AJ Styles for one final time at Crown Jewel, where the Cenation Leader came out on top. Before the match, Cena handed a note to the ring announcer, asking her to read it as Styles' introduction. The note paid homage to the Phenomenal One's legendary career, including a reference to his time in the Bullet Club.

It was recently reported that AJ Styles had no prior knowledge of Cena's gesture and was genuinely surprised. The report added that the 17-time world champion is unlikely to get in trouble for referencing Bullet Club on WWE programming.

#2. Bayley says she is 28-year-old star’s only friend

The relationship between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria has been confusing in the last few weeks. Amid the uncertainty, The Role Model recently claimed that she's Valkyria's only friend.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have been frenemies for the last several weeks. With the Role Model going through a major character change, it's hard to predict what's next for the two.

#3. WWE legend officially announces retirement

Pro wrestling veteran Bully Ray has confirmed the end of his in-ring career. The legend was in action at TNA Bound For Glory, where the Dudley Boys took on Matt and Jeff Hardy. After losing, Bully and D-Von handed over their boots to the Hardy Boyz, signaling retirement from in-ring competition.

Bully Ray confirmed the same through a post on X after the event, noting that his wrestling career has ended.

"Thank YOU. The End." wrote Bully.

Bully Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley are one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They competed for a last time together against one of their fiercest rivals, The Hardy Boyz.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
