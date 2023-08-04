WWE News Roundup: Popular star's real-life boyfriend potentially signing, Top star gets grotesque advice, Surprising Becky Lynch revelation

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup. Today’s edition will revolve around some interesting stories regarding Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Maxxine Dupri.

Rhea Ripley is the current WWE Women’s World Champion. However, she is not booked for this year’s SummerSlam premium live event. This has come as a big surprise to many fans and WWE Superstars.

SummerSlam will only host two women’s matches this year. Asuka will defend her WWE Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match.

The Eradicator is said to be unhappy with her status for the upcoming premium live event. So let us dive into today’s news roundup.

#5. Rhea Ripley seemingly unhappy with her status for SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the top women in WWE. The Judgment Day member is working hard to build the RAW women’s division while also appearing on the NXT brand.

Ripley is surprisingly not booked to compete at this year’s SummerSlam. The WWE Women’s World Champion should have gotten a match to defend her title at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ripley recently took to Twitter to seemingly take a shot at her current booking. The WWE PR account posted asking fans to check out Ripley’s glam look for the event. She reposted it and made a correction.

The Nightmare stated that it was only her SummerSlam media appearance look "for reasons we all know of." It looks like she was referring to the lack of an actual match at the event and that she was only going to make a media appearance.

In recent months, the creative team hasn’t done the best job at building women’s rivalries. The bookings have raised several questions as fans want to see more women’s matches on the card.

#4. WWE NXT’s young couple celebrated their first anniversary

WWE fans are aware of many wrestling couples working together in the company today. This week, many fans got to know about a relatively new couple working on NXT.

Nathan Frazer and Thea Hail are both part of the developmental brand. Their relationship was first made public in September 2022, but not many fans were aware of it till now.

The 25-year-old star took to Twitter to post a picture of Thea Hail with a mini-dessert that says, "Happy Anniversary." His post was accompanied by the following caption:

"First time she’s smiled since Great American Bash," tweeted Nathan Frazer.

Hail challenged Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship in a Submission Match at The Great American Bash on Sunday. However, Andre Chase ended her dreams by throwing in the towel when she was locked in a Boston Crab and had nowhere to go.

#3. Jim Cornette wants LA Knight to do something embarrassing

There are limits to what superstars will do to get over with the fans. However, Jim Cornette wants LA Knight to do something embarrassing just to show just how over he is.

Knight has proven himself to the WWE Universe without much backing from the creative team. Many believe that the company should be giving him more big chances going forward.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran spoke about Knight roasting Hit Row on SmackDown last week. He said that the 40-year-old would get a big pop from the crowd even if he just came out to the ring and let one rip into the mic.

"I think he should come out, bend over and fart into the microphone and let the people give him a standing ovation just to prove he can do it. No, I'm serious. If he just came out and said, 'Let me talk to you. I want to prove a point,' and bend over and fart into the microphone, I guarantee you the place will blow. He would fart into the microphone and the people would blow and give him a standing ovation and he would point three times 'LA Knight, Yeah!' and he'd leave," said Cornette.

Fans want to see LA Knight as one of the top men in the company. However, the company is wasting his potential at a time when he is red-hot with the fans.

#2. Maxxine Dupri’s real-life boyfriend getting a WWE tryout

Maxxine Dupri is currently one of the most over superstars on the RAW roster. She worked as the manager for Maximum Male Models and freed LA Knight to go on a solo run. Her alliance with Alpha Academy has helped her become a great addition to WWE’s active women’s roster.

Dupri is currently in a relationship with Anthony Luke. He is a former defensive lineman at San Diego State University.

According to a recent report, Luke is set for a tryout with the company ahead of SummerSlam 2023. The report was exclusively shared by Messenger.

Fans could see Anthony Luke join WWE after a successful tryout. That would help the company build another couple on the main roster and give them a push together.

#1. Becky Lynch doesn’t have Twitter on her phone

Not many WWE Superstars use social media the way Becky Lynch does to build up her rivalries. The former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion has made it a habit to push down her opponents with her choice of words on the internet.

In the build-up to the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Lynch’s use of Twitter helped her stay ahead of her opponents. Her hilarious jibes are her opponents, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, left fans begging for more.

In her chat with the "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" podcast, Lynch revealed that she doesn't have Twitter on her phone. Instead, a member of the WWE social media team handles her account and posts on her behalf.

"I have a guy on the WWE Social Media Team. He has my Twitter information. I will say, say this and he will put that out. Then I'll say, 'What is the response?' He'll say, 'Good' or, 'People aren't really buying it', so that way it's my words, but I'm protected from it, if that makes sense. So, I don't have Twitter on my phone. I'm able to put stuff out into the world and then see whether things are positive or negative without getting sucked into individual opinions and things that may affect my performance."

Incredibly, one of the most entertaining personalities on social media does not handle her account herself. Instead, she relies on a trained member of the company’s social media team to do the dirty work for her.

