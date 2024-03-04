WWE News Roundup: Superstar was released by the company and felt "p***ed off", Becky Lynch's denied request, Rhea Ripley has asked Triple H one thing

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for March 3, 2024. We'll look at topics about Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in today's edition.

Plus, a top WWE RAW Superstar's offer for Cody Rhodes and more. Let's get started:

#1 WWE rejected Becky Lynch's big idea in 2020

At WrestleMania 36, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain her RAW Women's Championship. While the outcome was not exactly game-changing for the superstars involved, fans could have witnessed a title change that night.

In her upcoming memoir, Lynch wrote about wanting to lose against Baszler in 2020. Check out an excerpt from Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl below:

"I had recommended that she take the title from me at WrestleMania [36]. Not because I was with child, but because I had been a babyface champion for so long and could feel the audience beginning to turn on me. I had gone from underdog to top dog, and such a situation can't overstay its welcome."

Lynch further explained the reasoning behind her request before adding that WWE denied it:

"We needed to make more female contenders, and what better way to do that than having them win the title on the grandest stage of them all? Everyone wins. Except me, whose request was denied. I wanted to lose, but I would actually win, so it was a loss... Sigh. Wrestling is confusing."

#2 Bron Breakker comments after lightning-fast win

Bron Breakker's latest victory has got the wrestling world talking.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the two-time NXT Champion squashed Xyon Quinn within 10 seconds. The match only included a single Spear.

After the bout, Breakker said:

"Win number two for Bron Breakker on SmackDown. Keep feeding me opponents. I will keep breaking everyone because The DAWG of WWE is here."

#3 AJ Francis talks about his mindset after WWE release

AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023.

Months after the exit, Francis spoke to Wrestling Inc. about his departure from the company. The former WWE Superstar highlighted how he felt about it last year:

"I let myself be p***ed off for 24 hours, and then it was time to gameplan."

Francis has already wrestled in a few matches this year, and he looks forward to showing everyone what he is capable of:

"I get an opportunity now to show, and I've already been doing it, that I'm a star. I'm not background. I'm not just another person that happens to be on your roster. I can carry your roster if you give me a microphone and let me go. I am at the point now where I'm hotter than I ever was in WWE, and I'm doing it all on my own."

#4 What did Rhea Ripley say to Triple H?

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax in one of the most rewarding moments of her career.

The Women's World Champion enjoyed her homecoming in Australia, and she would love to perform there again. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Ripley mentioned that she had already talked to Triple H about WWE's future in the country after Elimination Chamber:

"I already asked him [about World Wrestling Entertainment returning to Australia]! I hope we come back more, I really do, because I would. I mean, did you hear that crowd? They were amazing the entire show, and I feel like sometimes, with crowds, they get a little over it just because they're spoiled. They're spoiled; come on, America, you're spoiled. So, it's really nice to be back, and it felt like the Puerto Rico show for Zelina Vega, except this was my turn, so I hope that that little gremlin is sitting at home, smiling about how emotional I got 'cause I know that she's going to give me so much cr*p for it."

#5 Jey Uso has a message for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is in a war with Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction, and Seth Rollins is his main ally on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Interestingly, WWE RAW Superstar Jey Uso thinks that Rhodes needs "more soldiers" on his side. The former Bloodline member is willing to help the babyfaces.

While speaking with Jackie Redmond, Jey sent a message to The American Nightmare:

"I'm so glad I'm not in that [The Bloodline] no more. Cody, bro, if you need help, I got you. Call me. If anybody knows how they get down, it's me. But I'm telling you, bro, we need more soldiers. We need more soldiers if we going to go get some Bloodline. I'm telling you, bro, this is what they do all the time. We need about six or seven more [people]. Okay?"

With The Rock joining The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and his allies are stronger than before. Jey Uso could be the trump card Cody Rhodes needs to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

