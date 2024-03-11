WWE News Roundup: Superstars get married, LA Knight makes a surprising confession about facing Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan spotted with Bo Dallas

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for March 10, 2024. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Liv Morgan and LA Knight.

Plus, the aftermath of Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock on WWE SmackDown, and more. Let's begin:

#1. LA Knight gets honest about his match against Roman Reigns

At WWE Crown Jewel 2023, LA Knight took on Roman Reigns in the main event. While Knight lost, many see the match as one of the biggest moments of his career thus far.

The 41-year-old star recently gave his thoughts on facing Reigns. Speaking to Gorilla Position, Knight explained why he had mixed feelings about it:

"[What did you learn from The Tribal Chief?] You should probably ask him what he learned from me. Man, I've got so many different thoughts on that one, and I don't wanna give you all of them. [Was it a negative experience?] No, not at all. But, in my mind, there's some thought to, well, maybe that shouldn't have happened at that point in time."

LA Knight continued:

"Maybe there should've been a little bit more of a climb on the way there. But, at the same time, things were at such a rapid pace, I think that there was almost kind of, 'Alright, well, we're just gonna throw him out there, sink or swim.' Son of a b**ch swam like crazy. So, I think I'm also getting my bearings as far as being a fan favorite."

#2. Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas spotted at WWE Superstar's wedding

Last month, Sonya Deville married her fiancée, Toni Cassano, and multiple superstars were in attendance. Among the names present, some eagle-eyed fans have spotted Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas.

Deville recently posted a photo of her wedding in an Instagram story. As you can see below, Dallas and Morgan are in the picture's background:

Expand Tweet

Last year, wrestling legend Ric Flair stated that Liv Morgan and Bo Dallas were in a relationship.

#3. Cody Rhodes picks underrated WWE RAW Superstar to face Gunther

Six superstars will fight in a Gauntlet match during the upcoming WWE RAW to determine who faces Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, and Bronson Reed can earn that Intercontinental Championship spot on Monday night. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes is backing Gable to win "the whole dang thing."

Check out Rhodes' recent post about it below:

Expand Tweet

#4. Former WWE Superstars get married

Tenille Dashwood and Mike Rallis (formerly known as Emma and Riddick Moss in World Wrestling Entertainment) are the latest wrestling couple to marry each other.

The duo tied the knot in Hawaii. While providing exclusive details to PEOPLE, Dashwood said:

"Marriage is the ultimate commitment. No matter what, we'll always be there for one another, pushing, supporting, and enriching each other's lives in every way we can."

Rallis added:

"Yep, she's stuck with me. But seriously, it's all those things for me as well, and the wedding is the celebration of that commitment."

Expand Tweet

#5. What happened after Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock on WWE SmackDown?

It's official: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will fight Roman Reigns and The Rock in a high-profile tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

This was confirmed in the final segment of the latest WWE SmackDown, which ended with Rhodes slapping The Rock. Fan footage has revealed what happened right after the episode went off the air.

As you can see below, there was no retaliation from The Bloodline, with Reigns and the Hollywood megastar leaving the ring instead:

Expand Tweet

Check out a different angle of the aftermath:

Expand Tweet

While the tag team showdown will take place on the Night One of this year's WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns on night two.

The Show of Shows could end up being the most significant event that shapes modern-day WWE. High stakes ahead!

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock? Let us know in the comments section.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes slapping The Rock? The Rock deserved it! Cody Rhodes is in serious trouble now! 0 votes View Discussion