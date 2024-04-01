WWE News Roundup: Top name suffers injury one week before WrestleMania title match, AEW star to cost Cody Rhodes? Legend on Roman Reigns

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, among others.

Roman Reigns has been doing some of the best work of his career ever since turning heel. He has held on to the Universal Championship for over 1000 days, breaking numerous records in that time. The Tribal Chief has earned praise from fans and critics alike for his game-changing reign, with a recently released documentary on him highlighting many of the legends' thoughts on his run.

In other news, a top name has suffered an injury just a few days before the scheduled title match at WrestleMania XL. Let's check it out and more in today's News Roundup.

#1. WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

WWE hosted the final Road to WrestleMania live event on Sunday in Syracuse, New York. The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes who defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Here are the complete results from the show:

LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Fatal Four-Way match Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor and Damian Priest def. The New Day New Catch Republic def. Pretty Deadly Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley retains over Shayna Baszler and Natalya Omos def. Odyssey Jones Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega and Michin def. Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre

#2. Legend shares thoughts on Roman Reigns

WWE recently released a documentary on Roman Reigns which shed more light on the highs and lows of his illustrious career. In the documentary, John Cena showered praise upon the Tribal Chief, calling him the greatest of all time:

"It is on-the-job training. No matter what, we learn the most from failure. Roman had his share of knocks and finally just said, ‘F*** it, I'm doing it my own way,' and it has been a wrap ever since. It has been, dropped mic [sic]. conversation over. There's nobody like him. He should be compared only to himself.

#3. Top AEW star to cost Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL?

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently speculated on the possibility of former AEW Champion MJF showing up at WrestleMania XL to cost Cody Rhodes.

Morgan stated that it would be the only way he would accept the American Nightmare failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

"I think that would be my only way I would ever be semi-okay with Cody [Rhodes] not winning the title at 'Mania. That's how much I love MJF," Morgan said.

#4. Finn Balor injured

Finn Balor was in action at this weekend's house shows in Manchester and Syracuse where he and Damian Priest defended the tag titles against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

The Prince also suffered a setback during one of the title defenses as he recently posted a picture on social media showcasing an enormous lump on his forehead.

Balor and Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a 12-man ladder match at WrestleMania XL.