WWE News Roundup: Top star confirmed to be out-of-action for over a year following injury, Rhea Ripley reacts to viral video, Seth Rollins' message

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Cora Jade.

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal. While Rollins managed to retain the title, he was seen limping after the match. Reports have suggested that he may have suffered an injury and is awaiting an MRI. Apart from that, we will also take a look at Rhea Ripley reacting to a viral video of Dominik Mysterio.

#3. Rhea Ripley's reaction to Dominik Mysterio's video

WWE shared a video on Instagram featuring "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio playfully pouring water on his head and giving a wink to the camera. The clip has been circulating, eliciting reactions from various personalities, including Raquel Rodriguez, Otis, referee Shawn Bennett, NXT star Blair Davenport, and most importantly, his 'Mami' Rhea Ripley.

Mami replied with a fire emoji and a heart-eyed emoji, as can be seen in the comments.

The chemistry between Ripley and Mysterio has become one of the highlights of RAW. The Judgement Day members have been having a spectacular run and are in an on-screen relationship. Ripley's reaction to Dom's video goes to show that the Women's Champion is more than enamored with her Dom Dom.

#2. Seth Rollins' heartfelt message after RAW went off-air

Following the match between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal, reports have indicated that Rollins sustained a genuine injury to his left leg and is experiencing difficulty in walking. The report further mentioned that Rollins required assistance while making his way backstage. However, he cut a heartfelt promo for the live crowd:

"Wow! It’s cold as h*ll outside. But, it’s pretty da*n hot in here now, and I want to take a second from all of us here in WWE to say thank you guys for coming out tonight. Thank you for braving the weather. Please everyone... get home safe. We love you. We’ll see you soon. Thank you, guys!"

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins has been a defending champion and has had a multitude of successful defenses. There is speculation that he will face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. However, this injury has put a wrench in the plans, and fans are eagerly awaiting his MRI results to know if he will make it to WrestleMania or not.

#1. WWE Superstar Cora Jade will officially be out of action for a year

In the most recent episode of NXT, WWE officially announced that Cora Jade sustained an injury during a house show. As a result, she will be sidelined from action for an extended period. It was reported previously that she had torn her ACL.

During this week's NXT episode, WWE disclosed that Cora Jade was initially scheduled to participate in the main event battle royal for a chance at the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during her match against Lyra Valkyria and will be out of action for a year.

