WWE News Roundup: Unfortunate news for Roman Reigns, Condolences to Charlotte Flair, John Cena vs AJ Styles made official

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Sep 24, 2025 14:09 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns! (Images from WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns! (Images from WWE.com)

Welcome to the September 24 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics around Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair, among others.

Additionally, John Cena's next match has been officially announced, as he is set to face a former rival at Crown Jewel. Let's check it all out without any further delay:

#1. WWE officially announces John Cena vs AJ Styles for Crown Jewel

John Cena is set to face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. The match was recently made official after Cena publicly stated his desire to face The Phenomenal One. This will be their first singles match since 2018.

The Cenation Leader just has 5 appearances left on his retirement tour. He will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year, with his final match taking place in December.

#2. Deepest condolences to WWE's Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair recently took to Instagram to share some heartbreaking news. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she recently lost her long-time best friend, Britney Zahn. She penned a heartfelt note in her late friend's memory:

"I remember driving down 485 in my parent’s car, nervous. I didn’t know any of the girls who would be there. The only name I recognized was Britney Zahn from Charlotte Catholic — the outside hitter no one at PDS could stop. She had just moved from Louisville, Kentucky, and everyone was saying she was the best player in the state. My parent’s wanted me to try out for the same team: Charlotte Elite. One of the parents told them this was the team to be on, and that Britney was the girl they were going to build it around. We both made the team. A week later, since I didn’t have my license yet, Britney offered me a ride to practice. She’s been my best friend ever since... We were inseparable. My family loved Britney as their own."
Flair continued:

"We both lost our little brothers, but even in her seemingly perfect world, that kind of devastation was unthinkable. Still, she carried it with grace. I was just telling her how we had our whole lives ahead of us, how we could be whoever we wanted to be. I never expected a world without her. Until I see you again. I love you Zahn. 🪽"
#3. Unfortunate news for Roman Reigns amid WWE absence

Roman Reigns is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of the current era. However, he has trasitioned into a part-timer over the last couple of years and is not very active inside the squared circle. This has resulted in The OTC failing to make the Pro Wrestling Illustrated's PWI 500 list for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Reigns' former rival, Cody Rhodes, has topped the list, with Jon Moxley being the close second.

Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

