WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Becky Lynch emotional announcement; Sasha Banks teases future; top faction given new name

This edition will cover Becky Lynch's emotional post, a faction being planned to be renamed, and Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, possibly teasing a WWE return.

#1 Becky Lynch shares an emotional post

Becky Lynch had previously announced that on March 26, 2024, she would launch a memoir about her life.

She recently posted on her social media, emotionally sharing that she was also narrating what appeared to be the audiobook version of the memoir.

She was in the recording studio in the picture, captioning that the book had her words and voice.

#2 Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits may be named The Pride

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits didn't have the best time on SmackDown as they were attacked and beaten down by Karrion Kross and his new allies, The Authors of Pain.

With a new faction on the roster, it appears that WWE also planned to nail down Lashley and the Profits as an established group. They planned to name them The Pride on last week's episode, but it didn't end up happening due to plans shifting. Fans will have to wait and see if they are named on this week's show instead.

"There were plans in place to name the Bobby Lashley / Street Profits faction on last weeks [sic] SmackDown, which got axed at the last second for unknown reasons. I’m told those plans are still tentative as the direction of the trio could be shifting. The planned name for the group is 'The Pride.'"

#3 Sasha Banks possibly teases her future return to WWE

In a post that many are now considering to be a message from the former WWE star, Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Mone, appears to be hinting at a possible return.

She posted the gear from the 2022 Royal Rumble, saying it was one of her favorites. With the Royal Rumble 2024 coming up, fans have considered this a hint that she could be back in WWE at the event.

The caption she shared in the original post also talked of her returning "home" to the company. Fans will have to wait to see if it leads to her return.

