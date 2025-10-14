WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Former champion might never wrestle again, Seth Rollins confirms injury, The Vision is over

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 14th October 2025. Today, we'll cover the fallout from Perth, where Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins, The Visionary confirmed his injury, and an injured star might never wrestle again.Let's get started:#5. The Vision has ended on WWE RAWEarlier this year, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman introduced The Vision on Monday Night RAW, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joining the duo. The faction dominated the red brand, and The Brons slayed The Usos, and Reed got a pin over Roman Reigns in a one-on-one contest at WWE Crown Jewel 2025.On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins in the middle of the ring. Later, Reed aligned with Breakker and hit a Tsunami to solidify their partnership alongside Paul Heyman. With this segment, The Vision under Seth Rollins' leadership has come to an end in less than a year.#4. Reason behind Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's attack on Seth Rollins following WWE Crown Jewel 2025 - ReportsSeth Rollins took Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed under his wings to create The Vision. In the coming months, Breakker and Reed focused on their own storyline against The Bloodline and eventually stood tall as Reed scored a singles win over The Original Tribal Chief in an Australian Street Fight.However, the heel turn happened out of nowhere in Perth, and there was a reason behind it. According to a report from Fightful Select, Breakker was supposed to split from the group in 2026. However, Rollins' injury forced the company to pivot, and The Vision is officially over under The Visionary's leadership, as Reed and Heyman aligned with Bron Breakker.#3. Seth Rollins confirmed his injury on WWE RAWSeth Rollins finally did the impossible at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth when he scored a singles victory against Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it came at a cost, and The Visionary's coast-to-coast on The American Nightmare seemingly left him injured.On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW from Perth, the World Heavyweight Champion bragged about his win over the Undisputed WWE Champion and revealed he did it with one good arm, hinting that the image of him in a sling is true and that he actually got hurt at the event.#2. John Cena sets an impressive record at WWE Crown Jewel 2025John Cena's run as the face of the company went for over a decade, and The Franchise Player closed several premium live events with a win. After he became a part-time wrestler and focused on his career as an actor in Hollywood, his appearances reduced, but he announced a retirement tour, which is set to end in less than two months.The Leader of The Cenation had his final one-on-one bout with AJ Styles in Perth, Australia. The two paid homage to all their notable rivals across promotions as The Phenomenal One is set to retire in 2026. In the end, Cena scored the win and made history as the second star to get 100 PLE wins. The legend at the top of the list is The Undertaker.#1. Ridge Holland addresses his future in wrestling following WWE exitRidge Holland gained momentum in the Stamford-based promotion as Steam Pig. Unfortunately, Holland suffered a freak injury out of nowhere. Recently, the former NXT Tag Team Champion revealed that the company will not renew his contract, and he will leave in November 2025.The disappointing aspect of the upcoming exit was that the company would cover the rehabilitation costs from his injury, but his pay would end in November, making it difficult for him to support his family during the six-month recovery period. Moreover, he's unsure if he would continue a career in wrestling.&quot;I'm unsure what lies ahead of me in terms of wrestling but going forward I will be working hard to heal up and in that time I will be launching my own online coaching business.... so stay tuned,&quot; Holland said.It'll be interesting to see what's next for Ridge Holland outside the Stamford-based promotion.