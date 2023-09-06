Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories and rumors from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso.

The wrestling world has been buzzing since AEW honcho Tony Khan revealed that he had released CM Punk following the latter's alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. We will look at what the future might hold for The Second City Saint, among other exciting topics. So, let's dive in.

#4 Carlito has reportedly re-signed with WWE and will return soon

Carlito has not appeared on WWE television since his cameo at Backlash 2023. During a discussion on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the former United States Champion's status. He confirmed that the star had indeed inked a deal with the company and is awaiting his televised return under Triple H's creative direction.

Over the past few years, Carlito has made sporadic appearances in WWE. He recently assisted Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest at Backlash in May. Since then, rumors have circulated indicating that he had signed a deal with the Stamford-based company. Moreover, the veteran withdrew from independent shows during this period of speculation.

#3 Roman Reigns seemingly sends a message to Jey Uso

The Undisputed Universal Champion hasn't been seen since the SmackDown episode following SummerSlam 2023. According to reports, Reigns will be absent for an extended period, and the storyline involving The Bloodline is currently paused.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have initiated their distinctive storyline on SmackDow. At the same time,e The Right Hand Man has transitioned to the red brand to pursue a singles career after parting ways with Jimmy.

The Tribal Chief recently took to social media, posting "Acknowledge me" just hours before Jey appeared on RAW. Despite Jey's decision to distance himself from the family, it seems that The Tribal Chief isn't finished with him yet.

When Reigns and Jey Uso crossed paths on the blue brand last time, The Tribal Chief found himself on the receiving end of an attack by his cousin. This suggests that the former may be seeking retribution for the assault.

#2 CM Punk could be heading to WWE

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently noted that WWE didn't display any interest in Punk when he allegedly attempted to leave AEW ten months ago. However, the situation has evolved since then. With Punk now being a free agent and new management in place at the Stanford-based promotion, The Second City could return to his old stomping grounds.

''Dave Meltzer said on WOR that while WWE didn’t pursue Punk when he was pursuing an AEW [contract] buyout ten months ago, they might when he’s a true free agent: 'You just don’t know. It’s different people in charge. It’s a different time.'” (H/T Cagesideseats)

Punk controversially departed WWE in 2014, staying away from the pro wrestling scene until his comeback with AEW in 2021. Nevertheless, his tenure with the Tony Khan-led company was plagued by backstage issues with his former colleagues.

#1 EC3 challenges Seth Rollins

The newly crowned NWA Worlds Champion EC3 spoke on the UnSKripted podcast and discussed potentially facing World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The former WWE star stated that while he never had the opportunity to engage in a full-fledged match against The Messiah, they did have a brief practice bout in front of agents. EC3 expressed his desire to have a proper wrestling match against Rollins in front of a lively audience.

"We have only wrestled once, and that once was a practice match before RAW just in front of agents. It was awesome. For five minutes and I think he did a backflip off my back and kind of landed a little wonky. So, the only time I wrestled Seth Rollins was basically in front of nobody. But I would love to do that in front of many people."

The veteran praised Rollins, saying he was a fantastic talent and highly successful in the pro wrestling business.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena