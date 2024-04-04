WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Plans changed due to major star getting legitimately injured ahead of huge match, Veteran name accused, Cody Rhodes to lose?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are set to have two matches at WrestleMania 40 this weekend. They will team up to face Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night One of the show. Then Rollins will face Drew McIntyre for the World Championship, while Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Sunday.

#1. Matt Morgan thinks Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lose

If Cody Rhodes and his partner Seth Rollins win the tag team match on Night One, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns on Night Two. However, if they lose, the title match will be held under Bloodline Rules. That is exactly what will happen, as per Gigantic Pop's Matt Morgan:

"Let me just point this out, I do think Bloodline wins this. I think they have to win it," he said.

If Rollins and Rhodes lose, then the climb for The American Nightmare will become even more difficult as The Rock and other members of The Bloodline will be present ringside during his Universal Championship match on Night Two.

#2. Drew Gulak accused by former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey told NewsNation that Drew Gulak once pulled the strings of her sweatpants backstage. She also revealed that she confronted him backstage about the issue and stated that no one else who was present there thought of it as a big deal. However, The Rowdy One wasn't happy with what the WWE star did.

"I was standing there with Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers. This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants and no one reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs it and starts going down the hall, and I'm like, 'What the f**k was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?' Nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal," said Ronda Rousey.

Drew Gulak has responded to the accusation, stating that it was an accident. He said that he was attempting to shake her hand but accidentally caught hold of the string. The Baddest Woman on the Planet also complained that the issue seemed acceptable to everyone and it was just a part of the locker room culture.

#3. Major backstage concern over Joe Gacy getting injured on NXT

In the closing moments of a match between Oba Femi and Joe Gacy, the NXT North American champion performed the Snake Eyes move on Gacy. However, the match came to an abrupt halt when the referee approached Gacy and signaled the X symbol, indicating a potential legitimate injury.

Fightful Select reported that the concerns for a legitimate injury were high backstage in WWE and there was a concussion scare. However, Gacy is cleared to compete and will face Sean Spears at Stand and Deliver. However, the original plans for NXT had to be changed due to his injury.

There were plans for Dijak and Josh Briggs to be a part of a segment with Femi after his match. That angle was moved backstage due to Gacy at the last minute.

