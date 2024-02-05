WWE News & Rumor Roundup: The company separates popular couple, Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 opponent, Rhea Ripley reacts to Bayley's actions

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the town ever since he seemingly gave away his WrestleMania spot to The Rock. Fans have rallied behind the American Nightmare, with #WeWantCody trending at #1 in the US after SmackDown. However, the current plan seems to be a collision between The Great One and Reigns.

We will find out what's in store for Cody after the recent turn of events in today's Roundup. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. WWE Road to WrestleMania results

WWE Road to WrestleMania kicked off with a house show in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The show featured top names from both brands in action, with Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight being the main event.

Here are the complete results from the show:

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Imperium

Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Zelina Vega def. IYO SKY (c), Asuka & Kairi Sane

Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight

#2. Cody Rhodes could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40

With Cody Rhodes seemingly giving away his WrestleMania spot to The Rock, many have been wondering what's next for The American Nightmare.

According to a recent report, the former AEW star could end up locking horns with Seth Rollins at The Showcase Of The Immortals.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be present at the WrestleMania XL kickoff, which will emanate from Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The media event will also be attended by Roman Reigns and The Rock.

#3. Rhea Ripley comments on Damage CTRL breakup

The inevitable Damage CTRL implosion took place on SmackDown this past Friday as Bayley chose IYO SKY as her WrestleMania XL opponent. The Role Model was also attacked by the Japanese trio, but she managed to fight back with a steel pipe.

Rhea Ripley shared her thoughts on the dramatic turn of events with a message on social media.

It's still unknown who will face Mami at the Showcase of Immortals. Her opponent is likely to be revealed at the Elimination Chamber.

#4. WWE splits popular couple following SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was one for the ages for what transpired towards the end of the show.

However, that was not the only talking point from the show, as Nick Aldis also managed to sign Naomi and Tiffany Stratton exclusively to the blue brand.

However, this also means Tiffany will be on a different brand from her real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser. Most of the couples in WWE are on the same brand, with Charlotte Flair and Andrade also being an exception.

Tiffany competed in her first match on SmackDown this past Friday. The former NXT Women's Champion defeated Michin Mia Yim to announce herself on the big stage.

