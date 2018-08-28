WWE News: Ryback says he couldn't watch NXT TakeOver

Ryback as WWE Intercontinental Champion, in 2015.

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Ryan 'Ryback' Reeves has said how he had to turn off NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 4, after only a few matches.

In case you didn't know

Ryback is a former WWE Superstar, competing on the main roster from 2012 to 2016, in 2010 as Skip Sheffield as part of the Nexus and in 2004 on Tough Enough, under his real name Ryan Reeves.

During his tenure, Ryback won the Intercontinental Championship in 2015, and feuded for the WWE Championship against CM Punk in 2012, and against John Cena in 2013.

Speaking on his podcast, 'Conversations with the Big Guy Ryback' the former WWE star said how he could not finish watching TakeOver due to a lack of psychology.

"There may have been a 20-30 move sequence during a match where there was no selling. That, I don't understand. Call me crazy, but it seems like everybody that I talk to that has a know all about pro wrestling doesn't understand it ... There is nowhere to go from that, and to me, that is a disconnect where you hit someone with 20 moves and you don't hurt each other."

Ryback was also critical of the Summerslam pay-per-view, which took place the next night but praised Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins, who fought for the Intercontinental Championship in the opening match.

"I couldn't sit and watch the whole thing. It was a really long show. The crowd was noticeably dead for some of the matches. I thought the crowd was kind of down for The Miz and Daniel Bryan, and not because of the match itself, but when you put on that much pro wrestling it is really tough.

I think it's best to be first on the card from a crowd when you have time. Dolph and Seth Rollins are known to do that... Those guys are unbelievable every time they step into the ring."

What's next?

Ryback is continuing to take bookings on the independent scene, as well as promoting his own brand of supplements.

