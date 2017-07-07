WWE News: Samoa Joe praises Brock Lesnar, explains signing a full-time deal and headlining for WWE

Samoa Joe explains the logic behind him already headlining WWE pay-per-views.

Samoa Joe had words of high praise for Brock Lesnar.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with ESPN, Samoa Joe spoke about facing Brock Lesnar, stating that the Beast was at the top of the list of the guys who he wanted to work with.

Additionally, Joe elucidated that the WWE must’ve looked at the fan-interest and merchandise revenue he was raking in during his run with NXT and decided they’d be better off signing him to a full-time contract.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe (real name- Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) has performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions since 1999.

He rose to prominence in Impact Wrestling (now-GFW) and has been performing for WWE since 2015.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe addressed the topic of him headlining a WWE PPV just a couple of years in with the company, stating that one can’t put a timeline on breaking through as a main event star. Joe also said that he wasn’t surprised about receiving a big push because several Superstars who cut their teeth on the independent circuit had achieved success in WWE. He added:

“Talent is one of the few things that can't be created. It can be enhanced, it can be coached and brought out of people, but you can't deny it."

Furthermore, Joe explained that although most performers wish to get to the top right away, timing is of prime importance in the professional wrestling business. When asked about facing Lesnar, Joe stated:

“Brock was at the top of my list of guys that I wanted to work with. There are certain special guys in this industry and Brock is one of those special guys, and to be able to go out there and work with guys like that, that's where legacies are built."

What’s next?

Samoa Joe is set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the latter’s WWE Universal Championship at Great Balls of Fire this July 9th.

Author’s take

Samoa Joe is one of the most entertaining and intimidating performers in the sport today. Joe is a perfect fit in the WWE, and I’m truly intrigued to see how his career with the company shapes up in the days to come.

