WWE News: Samoa Joe talks about his wrestling journey; having to prove himself in WWE

Samoa Joe recently faced WWE Champion AJ Styles in a losing effort, which saw him with a controversial claim to the title, with AJ tapping, just before the 3-count of Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, due to a mistake by the official, Joe was not given the title and was instead given a No Disqualification Match for it at WWE's Super Show-Down.

Joe was recently on an episode of Gorilla Position (H/T Fightful.com), where he talked about his wrestling journey, and how he had to prove himself everywhere he went, including the WWE.

Wrestling as a business is not the easiest one for anyone to participate in. Before the current surge in Wrestling and the explosion of popularity of the Independent Scene, very often the wrestlers had to live up to an impossible schedule to make a proper living.

The current Independent Scene is much improved, and stars can exist outside the WWE, without having a heavy schedule. Even so, there are still some prejudices in certain parts of the business.

Samoa Joe revealed during the interview, that he was not surprised when told that Vince McMahon did not want him on the main roster. He said that Triple H was open and honest with him, saying that he was being offered a chance to prove himself, but not overpromising something that the company would later not deliver. Joe revealed, that these were all things that he already knew from his experience in the wrestling business before.

"When (Vince not wanting me) was told to me, I didn’t sit back and go, ‘Man this is just them disrespecting me and what I’m able to do’ and I think a lot of guys do-do that because its hard dealing with business and ego and its really, really tough. That being said, Hunter also saying that because he makes a real big point and its been this way at least in my business dealings with him that he does not overpromise guys."

Joe had been a giant of TNA and ROH. His run in both promotions was something to look back on with pride. However, he revealed that during his first experience with both companies, the management did not look upon him favourably.

Instead, both the companies told him to not expect much in the beginning. After only one showing in both, he would become an inseparable part of their product.

"I’ve literally been unwanted by every company who’s ever hired me. From Ring Of Honor - Gabe Sapolsky came up to me and said, ‘We don’t have money to fly you out from California. This is not a regular gig so don’t get your heart set’, and that was kind of unsolicited which was weird but after the first match he’s like, ‘Hey, you’re booked on everything from now on until forever.'"

Joe ended by saying that he had always made the most of every opportunity that he had gotten, and he was doing the same in WWE.

Samoa Joe might have missed out on an opportunity for the WWE Championship, but the next time, there will be no disqualification or count outs. He is set to face AJ Styles at WWE Super Show-Down on the 6th of October.

