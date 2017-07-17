WWE News: Sasha Banks hints that she could leave WWE in 2 years

Game over for Sasha Banks?

by Eiland Bush News 17 Jul 2017, 14:52 IST

Is Sasha Banks on the way out?

What’s the story?

Earlier today, the self-proclaimed ‘boss’ of the WWE women’s division posted a cryptic post, possibly hinting at her retirement or something on a different note. Sasha Banks posted the following message on her Tumblr: "Two more years left! New beginnings coming." You can find the post at the link below:

In case you didn’t know...

Sasha Banks is a former NXT Champion and Women’s Champion. She also made history by competing in the first ever Women’s Hell in a Cell match against Charlotte.

Over the past few days, Sasha Banks has been touring in Australia & New Zealand, promoting WWE’s upcoming yearly tour of the two countries.

The heart of the matter

At this stage, there is no other information behind the post. Banks has had a pretty good position in the Women’s Revolution over the past few years, so she probably isn’t frustrated with creative. The Boss is currently feuding with current Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss, and it is likely the two will battle for the title at this year’s SummerSlam PPV.

If Sasha does leave WWE in two years’ time, which may not even be what she’s hinting at, it will come as a shock.

What’s next?

It’s hard to judge as to what will come next for the ‘legit boss’ of the Women’s division, but at this stage, with the information provided, we will probably have to sit back and wait for her to drop more hints about her future.

Author’s take

Personally, I do enjoy when Superstars post things like this; it’s always fun to speculate in the wrestling world. A lot of WWE is about speculation, take Kurt Angle’s announcement for example.

I think Banks could just be playing with the fans, and it is also interesting that she took to Tumblr, instead of Twitter or Instagram. I didn’t even know she had Tumblr until I read this. I guess all we can do is wait and see how it plays out and if WWE officials get a hold of this post and question her about it.

