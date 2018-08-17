WWE News: Sasha Banks Could Have Revealed The Location Of SummerSlam 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 825 // 17 Aug 2018, 22:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam could be heading to LA

What's the story?

It has been reported over the past few months that WWE could be looking to move away from Brooklyn for next year's SummerSlam and their new location could well be Los Angeles.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn started four years ago and has been an integral part of the developmental roster's calendar ever since. The Barclay's Center is home to so many members of the WWE roster, but officials feel that it's time to take NXT and SummerSlam away from Brooklyn after four years.

There have been rumors about potential locations over the past few months since WWE is looking to take one of their biggest shows of the year to a bigger arena, but there has been no official announcement from WWE on where The Biggest Party of The Summer will be in 2019 as of yet.

The heart of the matter

Sasha Banks doesn't have a match at SummerSlam this year but she appeared on WWE Now ahead of the event and spoke to Cathy Kelley about her favorite SummerSlam memories, including her match at last year's event where she became a four-time Women's Champion when she defeated Alexa Bliss.

Banks also let slip that this is the last time WWE will present SummerSlam from Brooklyn before the company heads to Los Angeles, which was one of the rumored venues for next year's show.

The video of the interview is below, Sasha makes the statement around the 13th minute.

What's next?

As already noted, Sasha Banks won't be part of this weekend's show, but given that it's the last time WWE will be in Brooklyn for SummerSlam, the company will want to leave some lasting memories.

Do you think WWE will head to LA for SummerSlam next year? Have your say in the comments section below...