WWE News: Señor Benjamin teases possible WWE signing

We might be seeing the Broken Universe on WWE soon

Señor Benjamin poses with the WWE Tag Team Title belt

What’s the story?

The Hardy Boyz’ manager during their Impact Wrestling run, and Matt Hardy’s real-life father in law, Señor Benjamin, posted a video and pictures of himself with the WWE RAW Tag Team Title belt on Twitter. The intent of this post was probably to tease his signing with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know

The Broken Universe gimmick that was immensely successful in TNA (now Impact Wrestling) included The Broken brothers Matt and Jeff as well as Matt’s wife Reby Hardy, her father Señor Benjamin and often Matt and Reby’s son King Maxel, the youngest member of the Impact roster.

The heart of the matter

Now that TNA is under new management and with the currently ongoing lawsuit between Reby Hardy and Impact Wrestling owner Jeff Jarret, it seems likely that both Reby and Señor Benjamin would move over to WWE.

I AM SEÑOR BENJAMIN. pic.twitter.com/DTZ9FztLNb — Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) May 21, 2017

The Hardy Boyz are already a fan favourite especially with the successful WWE Tag Team Title run they are having. These tweets, in all probability, are just a very good way to introduce WWE’s audience to Señor Benjamin and the rest of the Broken Universe.

What’s next

WWE still hasn’t let the Hardyz go back to their old Broken gimmick which was extremely popular in TNA but this recent tease from Señor Benjamin might mean that they are finally done smoothing things out in terms of licensing and intellectual property.

Author’s Take

The Broken gimmick is a huge part of The Hardyz successful run at TNA and it only seems fair that they should bring it over to WWE. Hopefully with the great production values and resources that WWE has, we can see a better version of the ‘Delete or Decay’ type segment which WWE have already tried twice now with the ‘Wyatt Compound Match’ and the recent ‘House of Horrors’ match.