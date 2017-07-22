WWE News: Seth Rollins on wrestling Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

Will The Architect face the Beast Incarnate again?

Rollins became WWE champion at WrestleMania 31

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins was interviewed by Rob Petree on Eagle 977 of Deleware’s 105.9 and discussed facing the Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship.

Rollins claimed that he wasn't sure about when he would receive an opportunity to win the Universal Championship because of Brock Lesnar's schedule.

In case you didn’t know...

Rollins and Brock Lesnar first crossed paths following the 2014 Night of Champions pay-per-view when Rollins attempted to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The two later faced off in a triple threat match at the 2015 Royal Rumble, which Rollins lost.

Rollins then successfully cashed-in at WrestleMania 31 and dethroned Lesnar as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Their last match took place at the 2015 edition of Battleground where The Undertaker interfered before the match concluded.

The heart of the matter

Rollins claimed that the title shots were something wrestlers had to wait for because of how often the champion competed. He also went on to say that he wanted to face Lesnar as soon as possible.

“If it were up to me, it would be tomorrow, ya know? But you got to wait for those title shots. Our champion currently is Brock Lesnar on Raw - our Universal Champion - and he is a force to be reckoned win. He is also somebody who chooses to defend his title and fight on his own time. So you really gotta be kind of lucky to land those title shots.”

Rollins was rumoured to be an opponent for Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire along with Finn Balor, but Samoa Joe was slotted into that position.

What’s next?

Rollins is currently teasing a Shield reunion or possibly just at tag team with Dean Ambrose, so it may be a while before The Kingslayer gets his next championship match.

Rollins has already faced Lesnar on multiple occasions, so there’s a good chance he won’t get to face the champion anytime soon.

Author’s take

Rollins may want to face Lesnar in the future, but with the recent reports which suggest that the Beast Incarnate might return to UFC after WrestleMania 34, we might never see these two men have another match in WWE.

