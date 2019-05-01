WWE News: Seth Rollins reacts to Dean Ambrose's return to Jon Moxley character

Rollins tweeted about Ambrose's return as Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose shocked the wrestling world last night by changing his Twitter account to the name Jon Moxley, the name he formerly wrestled under, and sending out his first ever tweet - a teaser video in which he breaks out of a prison and begins training in a ring.

Well, Seth Rollins opened up yesterday about Ambrose leaving, confirming why he did and speculating on where The Lunatic Fringe would go next - and we didn't need to wait too long to find out.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose confirmed back in January that he wouldn't be renewing his contract when it expired in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Ambrose was very quiet on the social media front, only having a Twitter account with "They made me get this" as the bio and no tweets... Until today. Ambrose had a mini run of farewells in WWE just recently, most of which saw his Shield brothers send him off.

The heart of the matter

In an interview yesterday with TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, Seth Rollins opened up about why Dean Ambrose left WWE.

For him, he just wanted the freedom to make his own decisions for the first time in the last eight or nine years.

Well, Ambrose - now going by his previous name of Jon Moxley - has now seemingly confirmed his intentions, and it looks like his Shield brother, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, approves. Rollins sent out a short-but-sweet tweet, sharing his former tag team partner's video with a fist, possibly to remember their Shield days.

What's next?

Who knows? All eyes are now on Jon Moxley's social media, and on several wrestling promotions' accounts to see where he may end up.

Where would you like to see Dean Ambrose next? Let us know in the comments.