WWE News: Seth Rollins reflects on the darkest moment of his career

The Architect talks about the struggles he had to endure before making his return to the ring.

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jul 2017, 19:43 IST

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Seth Rollins recently joined The Cage to talk pro wrestling, and in the interview, he spoke about the darkest period of his career when he injured his knee and had to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn't know...

Rollins injured his knee in a match against Kane in Dublin, Ireland on November 4, 2015.

While on the turnbuckle, Rollins flipped over Kane and tried to powerbomb him through a table set up in the ring, but his knee buckled and he tore his ACL and MCL. He was out of action until May 2016.

The heart of the matter

Rollins spoke that that time during his recovery was the darkest period of his career because that was when he doubted himself the most. What worried Rollins the most was where he would fit in once he made it back to the WWE.

Rollins also had more questions for himself during this period of time (H/T Wrestling Inc):

"Can I physically handle the wear and tear of what we do? Am I going to be the same performer I was before? Am I going to be skittish? "A lot of confidence needed to be rebuilt from a lot of different areas, and I'm still working on that, but at the same time I do think a lot of those questions have been answered so for me that was probably the one time in the last six, seven, or eight years where I've really been like 'can I go compete at the level I want to compete at?'"

When Rollins made his triumphant return in May 2016, he answered all of those questions.

He could perform at a high level and the WWE Universe definitely missed him based on the reaction they gave when he attacked Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

What's next?

It is unknown what is next for Seth Rollins. At first it appeared that he could be next in line for The Miz's WWE Intercontinental Championship, however, it was interesting to see Cesaro and Sheamus watching the RAW main event where Rollins and Dean Ambrose took on The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel.

It is certainly possible that Ambrose and Rollins could challenge for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

Author's take

I'm glad Rollins was able to overcome the most devastating injury of his career and continue to be the amazing wrestler that he is today.

In Rollins' WWE 24 special, he spoke about the gruelling road back to in-ring action, so it is easy to understand how one could doubt themselves during the rehab process.