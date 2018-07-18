WWE News: Seth Rollins texted Daniel Cormier immediately after UFC 226

What's the story?

The past two weeks in the world of UFC have been very interesting as we saw a huge return - Brock Lesnar! The WWE Universal champion made an appearance at UFC 226, challenging Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier.

Now, Cormier has revealed what RAW Superstar Seth Rollins, who is a friend of Cormier, texted him following his confrontation with Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

After defeating Stipe Miocic and winning the Heavyweight title, Cormier became only the second person in UFC history to hold two titles. He now holds the Heavyweight title and the Light Heavyweight title.

Following the match, Lesnar entered the ring after being challenged by Cormier and the two are not set to face off against each other, till some time in the future. The match won't happen for the next two months as Lesnar has to re-enter the USADA testing pool.

The heart of the matter

Cormier explained what Rollins told him and joked that the reason why Lesnar hates him is because he is friends with Rollins: "Maybe that's why [Lesnar's] mad at me because I'm friends with Seth Rollins. I got a text message from Seth right after the fight. He goes, "congratulations now go kick Brock's ass". "That's what I'm gonna do." (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcript).

Cormier, who is a WWE fan, said that the confrontation he had with Lesnar seemed like it was his WrestleMania moment: "I was really thinking, 'I'm having a WrestleMania moment."

What's next?

This past week, it was confirmed on RAW that Lesnar will fight Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns to defend his Universal title at SummerSlam. A recent rumour suggested that Lesnar will most likely face his WrestleMania 34 opponent, Roman Reigns, at SummerSlam.