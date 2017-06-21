WWE News: SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announces Money In The Bank rematch

How did the Smackdown GM resolve the women's Money In The Bank controversy tonight?

Is the Queen of Staten Island still Miss Money In The Bank?

What’s the story?

The women’s Money In The Bank ladder match ended in controversy this past Sunday, as James Ellsworth climbed the ladder and claimed the briefcase for Carmella. Since then, we’ve been waiting to see how Smackdown Live general manager Daniel Bryan would respond. Well, he did on the latest episode of SmackDown, and in a big way.

In case you didn’t know...

With such a controversial ending, the other competitors in last Sunday’s match aired their grievances to the GM through tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Bryan assured all of them that he would make a decision by the end of the night.

Technically, the match itself was no-disqualification, which means the way Carmella won wasn’t technically against the rules.

The heart of the matter

In the penultimate segment of tonight’s show, Bryan invited all the competitors in Sunday’s match to the ring. There, he announced that due to the historical significance of the match, there would be a rematch next week, with the briefcase being stripped from Carmella and hung above the ring one more time.

What’s next?

It’s worth nothing that current Smackdown Women’s champion Naomi is defending her title in a rematch against Lana that same night, which might also factor in whatever plans WWE has for the briefcase.

Author’s take

On one hand, not a lot of this makes sense – I find it a little hard to swallow that WWE had planned to have two women’s MITB matches in as many weeks. If this is making up for a botched ending, it’s a decent fix. But, if our sources were right, Carmella was supposed to win the briefcase in the first place.

So, was this the plan all along? On the other hand, I kinda like not knowing what’s going on as that means nearly anything can happen. Either way, I’ll be tuning in next week.

