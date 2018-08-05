WWE News: SmackDown Live backstage personality provides update after surgery

Dasha Fuentes is very positive after her recent surgery

What's the story?

WWE's Tuesday night interviewer, Dasha Fuentes, went under the knife earlier this week to repair an injured Achilles tendon. Fuentes made sure to let her followers and fans know that she was okay, putting a positive post on Instagram.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to her move to the WWE, Fuentes was a gymnast, and appeared on various beauty pageants, even winning Miss UCF. Fuentes has been a part of the WWE for four years now but began her career as a wrestler. Fuentes signed a contract in 2014 and worked a few matches as a face in NXT.

However, a serious knee injury would sideline her, keeping her out of action for quite some time. Eventually, Fuentes would find herself in a different role in 2015, as she would make a move from an in-ring performer to a backstage interviewer.

Fuentes has since moved up to the main roster. She began working with the cruiserweights on 205 Live and has joined Renee Young as a backstage interviewer for SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

The WWE revealed that Fuentes had undergone surgery this week to repair her Achilles tendon. She took to Instagram quickly afterward, letting her fans know that she is fine and is ready to get back to work, and even joked about the situation with the hashtag "IveGotABumWheel."

What's next?

The timetable for her return is unknown, as it was not revealed exactly how serious the injury was. However, since her job is not too physical, it's possible we could see her back sooner than most. While she is out, however, she will definitely be missed by her fans.

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Dasha a speedy recovery.