WWE News: WWE Superstars react to Shane McMahon’s emergency helicopter landing

While most of them were in disbelief at Shane's death-defying tactics, Rusev ended up making an insensitive joke.

Shane McMahon escaped unscathed from the incident

The WWE has posted a video on its official YouTube page regarding how the other WWE Superstars reacted to SmackDown GM Shane McMahon’s helicopter crash.

On Wednesday morning, a helicopter carrying Shane and the pilot made an emergency landing into waters off Gilgo Beach on Long Island. The helicopter had taken off from the Westchester County Airport, however, before reaching the destination it got into distress.

Their call was heard by a commercial flight heading to John F. Kennedy Airport, who relayed it to the FAA radar centre. Eventually, both Shane and the pilot escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, Shane McMahon and local authorities held a press conference. Later on, he took to Twitter to ensure everyone that he was safe and unharmed and to express his gratitude for the pilot, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau and Fire Island Coast Guard.

I'd like to thank the man upstairs for looking out this morning & thanks to pilot Mario, Suffolk Co. Marine Bureau & Fire Island Coast Guard — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 19, 2017

Several pro wrestling Superstars came on Twitter to reveal their thoughts on Shane’s death-defying tactics. Here’s how they reacted:

Wrestling prepares you for everything

That's why @shanemcmahon survived helicopter crash#bigbumps

I also think he is a vampire btw — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 19, 2017

When you don't respond to my video messages you land in the ocean @shanemcmahon #carma #WWEBattleground — Rusev (@RusevBUL) July 19, 2017

We are happy to see Shane McMahon and the pilot leave unscathed from the incident. As to how different Superstars reacted, while most of them seemed to be stunned by Shane’s near-death experience, Rusev made an insensitive joke.

