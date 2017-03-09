WWE News: Teddy Long reveals his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling

Teddy Long gives his opinion on the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.

09 Mar 2017

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long reveals his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Manager, referee, and SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long is going into the WWE Hall Of Fame as a member of the 2017 class. Long made an appearance on fellow Hall Of Famer and former WWE commentator, Jim Ross’ podcast, The Ross Report, to discuss his upcoming induction and gave his Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling as well.

In case you didn’t know...

Long was General Manager of SmackDown and was on-and-of of WWE TV from 2004 until his release in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Long had to say about who is on his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling (all transcribed quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"It'd be The Undertaker, Mark Callous. Like I said earlier, he's one of the greatest guys you could ever meet. And there are other guys too, that I had a chance to really be connected with. Batista was one of them. He was a really nice guy. CM Punk was another guy I had a chance to be good friends with. And Mark Henry, being able to manage him one time, he was great, great to ride with. Tony Atlas, I had a great time with him. So basically, JR, everybody that I was affiliated with, I have to say they are high up on my roster."

What’s next?

Everyone in the industry will probably have The Undertaker in their list of greatest wrestlers of all time. CM Punk is also a name that could most likely be on the lists of many within the business, but some of Long’s other names are questionable.

Batista, Mark Henry, Tony Atlas are all great names but aren’t quite worthy of the moniker of ‘greatest of all time.’

Sportskeeda’s take

CM Punk and The Undertaker are definitely two of the greatest wrestlers of all time. ‘Taker is as loyal as they come, an excellent worker, great on the mic, and his character is arguably the most iconic of all time.

Punk is one of the best pure wrestlers that has ever stepped into the squared circle and can really rip it on the mic. Who is on your Mt. Rushmore of wrestling?

