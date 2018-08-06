WWE News: The Miz responds to Daniel Bryan's SummerSlam challenge

The Miz finally responds to Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have had a back and forth rivalry over the past few weeks to the point where Bryan challenged Miz to a match at SummerSlam in two weeks time, and The A-Lister has finally responded.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan started his WWE career alongside The Miz as his rookie in NXT and the duo's careers have since been entwined. Whilst Bryan was injured last year, The Miz did everything to provoke Bryan knowing full well that he was unable to step into the ring and settle their feud once and for all.

Now that Bryan has been cleared to compete once again, he has picked up his feud with The Miz and it was thought that the duo would face off at SummerSlam in what has been seen as a fantasy match.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam earlier this week and it has taken The A-Lister a few days to respond. As already mentioned, this matchup has been seen as a fantasy match since The Miz and Bryan's encounter on Talking Smack later year.

The Miz responded to the challenge on Instagram to tell Bryan that he wasn't good enough for him to challenge him at SummerSlam since it is one of the biggest events of the year and right now The Miz is red hot given the fact that his new documentary Miz and Mrs has been doing very well with ratings.

What's next?

There are just two episodes of SmackDown Live ahead of SummerSlam on August 19th which means that there is plenty of time for this matchup to be made official.

Would you like to see The Miz take on Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...