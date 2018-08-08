Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan has been made official for SummerSlam 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
556   //    08 Aug 2018, 06:20 IST

Daniel Bryan and The Miz will collide at SummerSlam
What's the story?

The Miz denied Daniel Bryan's request for a match at SummerSlam on Instagram earlier this week, but on SmackDown Live the former Intercontinental Champion decided that he would give Bryan the gift of relevancy.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have a long history dating all the way back to their time on NXT when Bryan was The Miz's rookie. There was a lot of heat between the two men when they were working on SmackDown Live together before Bryan was cleared for action ahead of WrestleMania.

Ever since Bryan was cleared he has been marking off the fantasy matches and one of them was definitely for The American Dragon to face off against Miz. It was a match that the WWE Universe didn't think they would see again and one that Miz denied his fan base earlier this week.

The heart of the matter

The Miz claimed that he was so much better than Bryan when he addressed his challenge for a match at SummerSlam last week, but he stated on SmackDown Live that he had been negotiating with General Manager Paige all day and now the match with Bryan had been made official.

Bryan and The Miz will finally collide at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but Bryan will know in the back of his mind that his WWE contract expires just over a week after SummerSlam and this could have some effect on the outcome of the match.

What's next?

Bryan and The Miz will go one-on-one in less than two weeks time at SummerSlam which takes place live from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York on August 19th.

Do you think Daniel Bryan will be able to overcome a red-hot Miz at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...

