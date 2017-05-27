WWE News: The reason why the WWE doesn't hire managers anymore

Will the WWE stop managers from supporting their clients?

by Nithin Joseph News 27 May 2017, 10:49 IST

Great managers support their clients to the end

What’s the story?

Some of the WWE’s most iconic wrestlers have been remembered not only for their ability in the ring but also for the great managers they had in their corner. However, in more recent times, the promotion has kept the number of managers to a minimum. When asked why this is the case by a fan on Twitter, Dave Meltzer tweeted out the following in reply.

Vince doesn't like them https://t.co/4fzbOVWtit — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE currently employ two managers who have made TV appearances, namely Paul Heyman (who manages Brock Lesnar) and Paul Ellering (who manages The Authors of Pain).

The heart of the matter

Managers have been a huge part of the WWE for a long time and have influenced many of the biggest matches seen in the promotion. However, during recent times the WWE has seen a decrease in the number of managers that their wrestlers have at ringside, with Paul Heyman and Paul Ellering being the only ones who are active in the promotion.

Dave Meltzer suggests that there is a simple reason behind why the WWE does not hire managers anymore and that is because Vince McMahon does not like them.

What’s next?

The WWE may need to reassess their decisions regarding managers and may even bring in some of their old managers. However, the opposite could happen and the WWE could do away with managers altogether.

Author’s take

Hopefully, Vince can get over this and hire some more managers in the WWE. Some of the wrestlers whose careers and gimmicks are dying out could really use someone in their corners.

