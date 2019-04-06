WWE News: Former WWE Champion gives big update ahead of Wrestlemania 35

The Rock

What's the story?

Wrestlemania is not known as the Grandest Stage of Them All merely because of the matches that are featured on the card, but also because of the appearances that are made on the show by major celebrities and former WWE Superstars.

While it was reported that Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan may be appearing at Wrestlemania, there is speculation that even The Rock could show up.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock is a former WWE Champion and one of the biggest names in the business. While Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become a mega name in Hollywood he still continues to make cameo appearances for WWE every now and then, even though his last Wrestlemania match was back at Wrestlemania 32 when he defeated Rowan in just six seconds.

The heart of the matter

The Rock had been busy in shooting of his upcoming movie, Jumanji; but it looks like The Rock has wrapped up the shooting giving fans hope that he may be free to make a Wrestlemania Appearance.

He stated:

That’s a wrap on our Atlanta portion of production.

A huge THANK YOU to our hard working & talented Georgia film crew. Once again, it’s been my pleasure to put in the work with all of you and look forward to our next adventure down the road.

Our production train rolls on to shoot in some pretty wild locations – the hot jungles to the icy snow capped mountains and to the blistering desert dunes.

Still much work to be done, but we’re making something pretty cool & fun for our audiences around the world this Christmas.

What's next?

The Rock appearing at Wrestlemania 35 will truly be an electric moment for the fans, and while we have our fingers crossed for it to happen, the chances are slim.

