WWE News: This week's SmackDown Live has poor attendance

Nearly half the seats in the center were covered in a tarp, according to a fan

What's the story?

A photo of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown Live has shown a low attendance for the event, with nearly half the arena covered by a cloth.

In case you didn't know...

WWE SmackDown had its pilot episode in April 1999, and launched in August that same year, airing weekly on Thursday nights.

In 2005, the brand moved to Friday nights, despite the time slot being a supposed 'death-spot' where many shows performed poorly.

In July 2016, SmackDown became a live show, and moved to Tuesday nights as part of the WWE Brand Extension.

In 2019, SmackDown will move to the FOX network, in a deal that is expected to make WWE over $2 million per year.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, WWE Champion AJ Styles evened the score against Samoa Joe, R-Truth defeated former Tag Team partner The Miz.

The heart of the matter

Twitter user Terrance Calhoun, who was in attendance for this week's SmackDown Live at the Little Ceasers Arena in Detroit, Michigan, tweeted a photo from his seat, showing a lot of empty seats throughout the venue.

Calhoun said how almost half of the entire arena had been covered in a tarp, so audiences watching the show at home would not be able to see the empty seats.

What's next?

WWE SmackDown Live airs every Tuesday night on the USA network.

The blue brand superstars will be competing at the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell pay per view, in less than 2 weeks.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 will take place September 16 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live and 205 Live.

