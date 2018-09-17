WWE News: Top Superstar Takes A Cheap Shot At Daniel Bryan on Social Media

Daniel Bryan cannot be too pleased right now

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella took on The Miz and Maryse in one of the featured matches at Hell in a Cell, last night. As great as their chemistry was, the duo could not put the heels away, as Maryse pinned Bella for a win.

The Miz went on social media and posted the following on Instagram. The message is quite clear, if you read the picture caption:

In case you didn't know...

The Miz was a guest on Talking Smack back when Daniel Bryan was not allowed to compete in the ring. At that time, he cut a scathing promo that people remember fondly, to this day.

When Daniel Bryan was cleared to compete, it became clear that the two men had to clash. Their wives got involved at Hell in a Cell. Unfortunately, The Miz and Maryse picked up a win over the beloved babyfaces.

The heart of the matter

The caption reads- 'A picture is worth a thousand words. So I'll give you one: YES!', which is a clear cheap shot directed towards Daniel Bryan's iconic catchphrase. It would seem to indicate that the feud between these two men is far from done, right now.

It remains to be seen what the fallout from this match will be, as the men head towards Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. The two men will compete once again, this time in a singles environment, with huge stakes on the line. The winner of this match becomes the Number 1 contender for the prestigious WWE Championship.

What's next?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live should be very interesting in the light of The Miz and Maryse winning their big match. What could the fallout of the match possibly be? Join us live to find out!

