WWE News: Triple H reveals who came up with the idea for the main roster debut of Kevin Owens

Triple H credits John Cena for the idea of bringing up Kevin Owens to the main roster.

Cena was the man behind Kevin Owens’ main roster debut

What’s the story?

In a new video about Kevin Owens, Triple H has revealed how John Cena came up with the idea of Owens’ main roster debut. The Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE said that Cena went to Vince McMahon with the idea of letting Owens debut with a United States title storyline.

In case you did not know...

Owens made his main roster debut back on May 18, 2015, when he answered the United States Championship open challenge from John Cena. Owens was the reigning NXT champion then, and instead of competing with Cena, the Canadian attacked the Cenation leader.

KO then went on to defeat Cena at Elimination Chamber in a non-title match.

The heart of the matter

The recently released Kevin Owens DVD named ‘The Kevin Owens Story’ takes a look at the United States Champion’s journey in the WWE. In the DVD, Triple H credited Cena for coming up with the idea for Owens’ debut on the main roster.

“Kevin came across as very authentic. And I think Vince saw that. I know Cena saw that because Cena was the one that went to Vince and said that ‘lemme do this US open challenge with him and bring him to TV’. It just all worked out.” Hunter said.

In the DVD, Cena also praised Owens’ ability to capture the attention of the fans.

What’s next?

The DVD of Kevin Owens is bound to give more such inside scoops about his career. The revelation from Triple H gives a good idea of how good John Cena is when it comes to noticing talent that deserves the limelight.

Author’s take

While people still complain about how Cena buries talent, such anecdotes show him in a different light. The role of Cena in Owens’ career is bigger than we initially expected, and we could get a bigger scoop into the career of Owens, thanks to the new DVD.