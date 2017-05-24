WWE News: US couple charged with toddler's death after 'Batista Bomb'

A Missouri couple has been charged with the death of a two-year-old girl.

The mother’s boyfriend allegedly performed pro-wrestling moves on the child

What’s the story?

A young couple has been charged with allegedly killing a toddler after performing a Batista Bomb – the trademark move of WWE wrestler, Batista. Two-year-old Addie Cook sadly passed away at the hands of her mother Cheyenne Cook (19) and her mother’s boyfriend Richard Gamache Jr (24).

In case you didn’t know...

On May 16th a police cruiser responded to an emergency call to 3800 block of Dorchester Court in House Springs, Jefferson County, Missouri.

The call was in relation to the aforementioned child having seizures. The two-year-old girl passed away a few days later.

The heart of the matter

Local law enforcement officials investigating the case found signs of trauma during a visit to the child’s home. They eventually unearthed that Gamache performed several wrestling moves, including a ‘Batista Bomb’, on the toddler that would hurt and eventually kill her.

Here’s what Sheriff Marshak had to say regarding the same: “This child was essentially tortured---Our prayers are with 'AC' and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation.”

Investigators have also revealed that there is digital evidence of Addie Cook’s abuse at the hands of her mother and the latter’s partner, with said digital evidence including communications between them to plan and hide evidence of the toddler’s abuse.

Police officials have stated that Richard Gamache Jr. abused Addie over time and that Addie’s mother, Cheyenne didn’t care to intervene or seek medical help.

What’s next?

Gamache has been charged with neglect of a child and has a $500,000 cash-only bond, whereas Cheyenne Cook was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She has a $2,500 cash-only bond.

Addie Cook’s organs have been donated to Children's Hospital. The toddler's extended family has launched a GoFundMe account to help cover her funeral costs.

Author’s take

This incident isn’t merely a case of accidental death, but a clear-cut one of abuse. Although the authorities have all the evidence required to prosecute the couple, proving the latter’s wrongdoing, we still have to wait until they get their day in a court of law until they’re proven guilty.

For all pro-wrestling fans out there or even the casual viewers for that matter, please note – professional wrestling moves are performed by trained athletes after years and years of practice and strength and conditioning in the training room. Please do not try this at home or anywhere else, and especially not on children.