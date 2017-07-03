WWE News: Video of Samoa Joe's first WWE match

We take a look at Joe before he became The Destroyer

by Rohit Nath News 03 Jul 2017, 19:50 IST

Samoa Joe and John Cena were in the same wrestling school

What’s the story?

WWE posted a video a few years ago featuring Samoa Joe’s first match in the WWE in 2001, against Essa Rios.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe and John Cena trained together in UPW, so they have a storied history together if they are to ever feud. Joe started off with UPW and moved onto Pro Wrestling Zero-1(owned by Japanese wrestling legend Shinya Hashimoto). He spent some years in Ring Of Honor, where he’s still the longest reigning ROH Champion in history.

He spent a good deal of time in TNA as well before finally making his WWE debut. He’s since been on the RAW brand and is now the #1 contender for the Universal Championship and is set to take on Brock Lesnar in a little over a week at Great Balls Of Fire.

Clearly it’s been a long journey for the Samoan Submission Machine, but the timing couldn’t have been any better.

The heart of the matter

Below is a clip of Samoa Joe’s first WWE match in 2001:

Samoa Joe had a different look and style, but in the clip we can see the seeds of the wrestling style he has today. Thankfully he wasn’t signed then, as he probably wouldn’t fit WWE’s image of a top star and wouldn’t be perceived or pushed as hard as he is today.

What’s next?

Samoa Joe has the biggest match of his career in less than a week at Great Balls Of Fire for the Universal Championship. Win or lose, hopefully Joe comes out looking better.

Author’s Take

It’s a good thing Samoe Joe wasn’t signed by WWE around 2001. He’s one of the names who needed to go out there and make a name for himself and establish himself as one of the world’s top talents before WWE came knocking at his door.

Joe seemed to perform very well in his initial 2001 debut, which would make one wonder why he wouldn’t be selected in his tryout. Either way, it all worked out for the best and The Samoan Submission Machine has a date with Brock Lesnar next week.

