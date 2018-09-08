WWE News: [WATCH] Nasty Shield botch at WWE Live event

The Hounds of Justice currently hold the Universal and Intercontinental Championships.

What's the story?

An attempted triple power-bomb by the Shield was botched, much to the dismay of RAW superstar Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn't know

The Shield reformed the night after Summerslam, with the trio preventing Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract over a prone Roman Reigns.

Prior to this, the group teamed from their debut at Survivor Series 2012, to June 2014, and reformed briefly during the winter of 2017.

Since reforming, the group have drawn the ire of Strowman, who has aligned himself with the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

This week on RAW, the hounds of justice were arrested for inciting a riot, but were able to get out of jail in time for the main event of the show.

The heart of the matter

Posted to Twitter by the user, 'eduardo martinez', the clip shows the group attempting to use their triple powerbomb to crush Dolph Ziggler through a table.

Instead, the table does not break, leaving Dolph to crumple to the floor in pain.

Despite this, the team of Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns continue their assault on their opponents and end up powerbombing former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre through a table instead.

What's next?

The hounds of justice are scheduled to face the team of Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre in a six-man tag team match at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event.

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Four title matches have been announced, with the event being the first major showdown under since WWE's Global Warning tour in October 2002.

The show will also see the last encounter between Triple H and the Undertaker.