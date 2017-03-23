WWE News: WrestleMania set under construction at Camping World Stadium

Construction on the set has begun at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania has always been the biggest event of the year for the WWE since its inception in 1985

What’s the story?

As we all know, WrestleMania has always been the biggest event of the year for the WWE since its inception in 1985. The Showcase of the Immortals has evolved over the years, and a big part of the pomp and circumstance of the event has always been what the set for the show will look like.

As reported by 24wrestling.com, construction on the set for the 33rd instalment of the “Granddaddy of Them All,” has begun at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

In case you didn’t know...

This year will not be the first time that WrestleMania has been held at the Camping World Stadium. WrestleMania XXIV was held there back when the stadium was referred to simply as the Citrus Bowl.

That event featured Ric Flair’s retirement match against Shawn Michaels, Big Show facing off with Floyd “Money” Mayweather, and Edge defending the World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker.

The heart of the matter

As referenced in the following tweets, construction for the WrestleMania 33 set has officially begun.

@TownNation here's an update! The stage is looking pretty big currently! More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/mgTvJtoyWv — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 22, 2017

For reference, here is the set for WrestleMania XXIV, which was also held at the same stadium:

This was the last time wrestlemania was held at the venue for wrestlemania24 #WWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4uemCKZSFm — WWE/NXT (@wweukfanatic) March 2, 2016

What’s next?

Construction will continue over the next week and a half and should be nearly finalised at some point next week.

Author’s take

WWE always goes all out from a production standpoint during WrestleMania. The show is known for its unique talent entrances, as well as the seemingly ever-increasing size of the main set for the show.

As was the case in previous years where WrestleMania was held in outdoor venues, WWE will likely build a canopy in the centre of the stadium to cover the ring. In those previous years, there have been several complaints from fans in attendance that their view was obstructed.

The canopy in the centre of the stadium is an unfortunate necessity for these shows at outdoor venues, however. In the case of inclement weather, it’s the only way to ensure the safety of the talent involved.

We all know that the canopy is likely an inevitability. What I’m most interested in is how the actual set looks when it’s complete. Stay tuned for updates on the progress of the construction as they become available.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com