WWE News: WWE 2K18 releases first images of the game

2K have stepped up their graphics big time

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins was announced as the cover star for this year’s WWE 2K video game, so it's only fitting that he’s the first wrestler shown in the game.

Rollins and the official WWE 2K account released screenshots on Twitter of Rollins in the video game during his entrance.

In case you didn’t know...

Rollins being the cover star of WWE 2K18 will mark the first time a current, full-time superstar has graced the cover of a WWE video game since the release of WWE 2K15 when John Cena graced the cover.

Before that, the last full-time wrestler who appeared on the cover of a WWE video game was CM Punk when WWE ’13 was released.

The heart of the matter

The fans are already praising the video game for the improved graphics between 2K17 and 2K18. Twitter user and gamer Stratos made a comparison photo with Rollins from WWE 2K17 and Rollins from WWE 2K18 and the graphics speak for themselves.

The difference between 2K17 & 2K18 is beyond amazing!!! @WWEgames will truly deliver one of the best wrestling games ever created ???? #WWE2K18 pic.twitter.com/1RW5aEcL8n — Stratos (@The_Starstruck) August 3, 2017

In addition to improved graphics, this year’s 2K Showcase will focus on the 15-year career of John Cena and will feature multiple versions of The Face That Runs the Place with returning WWE stars such as Batista and Rob Van Dam.

Also, Kurt Angle will make his return to the video game with two versions of his character as well; one with hair and one without.

What’s next?

The game will be released on October 17, 2017, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

The following are the breakdown of prices for each version of the game:

Regular Version: $59.99

Deluxe Version: $89.99

Cena (Nuff) Version: $149.99

Author’s take

The graphics for WWE 2K18 look amazing and the roster the fans will have access to could make it a fantastic game.

