WWE News: WWE announce two huge matches for Braun Strowman under one stipulation

Stephanie McMahon confirmed two matches for Braun Strowman in the future

What's the story?

This week saw the return of Stephanie McMahon to RAW, and she got right down to business. Stephanie confirmed two huge matches for Strowman following Survivor Series.

In case you didn't know...

At Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman lost to Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal title, after enduring numerous F5s from The Beast, Strowman finally lost the match. Before the start of the match, Strowman was attacked by RAW Acting GM Baron Corbin, with the Universal title belt.

On last week's RAW, it was confirmed that Braun Strowman will be one of five members of Team RAW for Survivor Series, when RAW will take on Team SmackDown in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match.

The heart of the matter

This week's RAW kicked off with a tag team Battle Royal to confirm the captains for the 10-on-10 Tag Team elimination match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown.

Strowman was in no mood to wait and watch, as he came to the ring and assaulted all teams, demanding that he see Baron Corbin. Stephanie McMahon walked down to the ring and made a few announcements. Strowman demanded another title match against Brock Lesnar, which he got; he then asked for a match against Baron Corbin in a stipulation that he can choose, which Stephanie accepted, too.

But, Stephanie announced that if Strowman laid a finger on Corbin before Survivor Series, he would not get what he wanted.

So, Strowman now has two matches for the future - one against Lesnar for the Universal title, and another against Corbin, in a stipulation that he can choose.

What's next?

For now, Strowman will be a part of Team RAW at Survivor Series, which will take place this Sunday, at the Staples Center.