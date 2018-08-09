WWE News: WWE Beltmaker reveals thoughts on the Tag Team Championships 'Penny design'

The Hart Dynasty, with the newly revealed 'penny design'. (2010)

What's the story?

One of WWE's chief beltmakers has said how he begged the company not to make the Tag Team championships copper, before the new titles were revealed in 2010.

In case you didn't know

Dave Millican is a legendary beltmaker and has designed some of the most iconic titles in wrestling history.

He has designed titles for WWE, Impact, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

He was trained under the tutelage of Reggie Parks, who designed the classic Winged-Eagle design, held by the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels and others.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the Pancakes and Powerslams podcast, Millican said how he was asked to design new Tag Team championships and did not want to use copper.

He said: "I begged them, please let me make them nickel, let me make them gold, let me make them silver and gold. Just don't make me do copper, and it just came down from the top that copper is what they wanted, I think in particular, Stephanie McMahon really just wanted to do something different."

The new titles were introduced in 2010 and presented to then-champions the Hart Dynasty (David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd).

When asked about the rumoured Women's Tag Team Championships, Millican said he had heard of them but was not part of the production.

"Sometimes things exist and they change their mind and they never debut. That's happened with concepts they've sent my way. So I think that they probably are out there. I think that they're probably already made," he said.

What next?

Whilst they have not been announced, there are reportedly already Women's Tag Team championship belts. These reportedly feature a white strap, a more feminine Gladiator design and silver plates matching the men's titles.

As for Millican's work, you can continue to see it each week on WWE TV, as he designed both the Intercontinental championship and the United States championship.